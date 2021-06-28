This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gives breakout. 'Buy,' say experts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio in 2021 witnessed heavy overhaul when the 'Warren Buffett of India' decided to change his share holdings in 12 stocks. However, the 'Big Bull' continued with his conviction in other 25 stocks and Federal Bank shares were one of them. This positive conviction is now paying dividends to the marquee investor as the banking stock has delivered around 27 per cent return in the last 6 months while it delivered more than 66 per cent return in the last one year. According to experts, Federal Bank share price has given a breakout at ₹82 and it may go up to ₹112 in next 3 to 4 months.

Highlighting the strong fundamentals that may fuel Federal Bank share price rally Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking Ltd said, "Despite FY21 being a challenging year, Federal Bank finished on a strong note and reported lower hiccups on asset quality and maintained high provision coverage. Granularity in loan book has stood the test of time and the bank is better placed to tide over 2nd wave. Thus, we hold our positive view on Federal Bank with target of ₹98 and stop loss of ₹80 in short-term time-horizon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the strong fundamentals that may fuel Federal Bank share price rally Partha Mazumder, Research Analyst at Ashika Stock Broking Ltd said, "Despite FY21 being a challenging year, Federal Bank finished on a strong note and reported lower hiccups on asset quality and maintained high provision coverage. Granularity in loan book has stood the test of time and the bank is better placed to tide over 2nd wave. Thus, we hold our positive view on Federal Bank with target of ₹98 and stop loss of ₹80 in short-term time-horizon."

Speaking on the technical chart pattern of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock Kapil Goenka, Director, C. M. Goenka Stock Brokers said, "Looking into the chart pattern of Federal Bank stock, the stock seems giving a breakout at 82 levels and now immediate target will be ₹96-98 and mid view target is 112 in 3 to 4 months time-horizon."

Kapil Goenka went on to add that recent fund raise by Federal Bank will further boost positive sentiment of the market bulls and said, "Federal Bank board recently approved ₹916 crores fund raise from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The Bank further decided to raise up to ₹4,000 crore by issuing equity shares or other instruments through various modes and ₹8,000 crore by issuance of debt securities in Indian or foreign currency. These fund raise are expected to put positive impact on the stock from fundamental perspective." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Federal Bank

