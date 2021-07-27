This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gives breakout. Experts give buy call

Speaking on the fundamentals that will fuel Federal Bank share price; Krishnan ASV and Deepak Shinde, Institutional Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "On the back of a strong liability franchise and a granular loan book, Federal Bank continues to focus on new avenues of growth to boost its profitability. The credit card business (launched for employees and ETB customers) is likely to resume on boarding new customers within 6 to 8 weeks of integrating with the alternative switch partner. A couple of Federal Bank-partnered neo-banks (Jupiter and epifi) have gone live and are expected to scale up. Its other partner BharatPe (around 4mn merchants on boarded in tie-up with Federal Bank) offers its large customer and merchant base for cross-selling, which would improve profitability, going ahead."

