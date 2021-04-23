Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) shares are one of the prominent Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks listed at both NSE and BSE. According to the NCC shareholding pattern (for March 2021 quarter) available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 12.84 per cent shares of the company. The investor couple had same holdings in the company in December 2020 quarter too. If we look at the NCC share price history, Big Bull's decision to remain invested in the company at same level seems to have paid dividends. NCC share price in the last 6 months have skyrocketed from ₹35.50 to ₹74.85 (at 10:00 AM IST) today — giving more than 100 per cent return to the share holders.

According to the NCC share price history at NSE, the Big Bull-owned share had a close price of ₹35.50 on October 2020. Since then, NCC stock price has been one of the attractive stocks for the Bulls helping the construction company stock to scale last six month closing high of ₹99.55, which is close to its 52 week high of ₹99.85. Currently, NCC share price is trading at ₹74.85 that means in the last 6 months, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has doubled its share holder’s money.

Even though the company has a reputation of completing project on time, the NCC stock were one of the worst hit stocks during the first wave of Covid-19 during March to May 2020 phase. At that time, NCC shares had made its 52 weeks low of ₹20.75 on 22nd May 2020.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 12.84 per cent shares of the company, out of which, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company is 6,67,33,266 shares (10.94%) while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,16,00,000 lakh NCC shares which is 1.90 per cent of the net company shares.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.