Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) shares are one of the prominent Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks listed at both NSE and BSE. According to the NCC shareholding pattern (for March 2021 quarter) available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 12.84 per cent shares of the company. The investor couple had same holdings in the company in December 2020 quarter too. If we look at the NCC share price history, Big Bull's decision to remain invested in the company at same level seems to have paid dividends. NCC share price in the last 6 months have skyrocketed from ₹35.50 to ₹74.85 (at 10:00 AM IST) today — giving more than 100 per cent return to the share holders.

Even though the company has a reputation of completing project on time, the NCC stock were one of the worst hit stocks during the first wave of Covid-19 during March to May 2020 phase. At that time, NCC shares had made its 52 weeks low of ₹20.75 on 22nd May 2020.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 12.84 per cent shares of the company, out of which, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company is 6,67,33,266 shares (10.94%) while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,16,00,000 lakh NCC shares which is 1.90 per cent of the net company shares.

