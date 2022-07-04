This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives 35% return this year despite weak markets

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company had offered its public issue in December 2021 at price band of ₹485 to ₹500 per equity share and it was listed on BSE and NSE on 22nd December 2022. The footwear stock had a weak listing at ₹436 per share on BSE and 437 per share on NSE but the stock recovered fast after listing and closed at around ₹493 on both NSE and BSE. Metro Brand share price today is ₹617.50 apiece, around 23 per cent up from its upper price band of ₹500 per equity share. Hence, if an allottee had remained invested in the stock after allotment of share to till date, it would have got more than 23 per cent return on its money is around 6 months of Metro Brands share listing.