As per the recent shareholding data, ace Indian investor and stock market trader Mukul Agrawal has increased his stake in Dishman Carbogen Amcis during the April-June 2021 quarter 0.92% from the March 2021 quarter. Another veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also holds stake in the company, however, his holding remained unchanged in the first quarter of FY22.

Dishman Carbogen's BSE shareholding pattern for June showed that Agrawal's stake stood at 40,00,000 shares or 2.55%, raised from 25,59,246 shares or 1.63% stake in the previous quarter. Separately, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1.59% stake or 25,00,000 shares in the company, and her wife Rekha Jhujhunwala also holds the same 1.59% stake, which has remained unchanged from the March quarter, the data showed.

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis were trading 6% higher to ₹225 per share on the BSE in Monday's deals. The stock is up 62% this year (year-to-date or YTD). Dishman Carbogen is an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and drug products manufacturing company.

Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 45 stocks with a net worth of over ₹2,027 crore, as per Trendlyne. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.