Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp share prices shot up near 4% today after the company informed stock exchanges about Sikkim government's decision to reopen casinos in the state. “We would like to inform you that the Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State. The Company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from August 16, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards," Delta Corp said.

Market experts advised investors to buy the counter for short-term target of ₹222.

On how this Sikkim government's decision will impact this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Delta Corp is in online gaming and hospitality business. Its hospitality business has been hit badly after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. But, as the unlock activities are taking place, its casino business is also unfolding. We saw this happening in Goa and now same is expected in Sikkim. So, the sharp rise in Delta Corp shares can be attributed mainly to the Sikkim Government's decision to reopen casinos in the state. Since, Delta Corp is the only listed business that deals in casino business, market has gone bullish on the stock in short-term."

Advising investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala holding stock, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Stock looks positive and one can buy the counter at current market price for the immediate target of ₹192. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹178."

He said that once the stock breaks this ₹192 hurdle, it may go up to ₹200 to ₹202 levels.

However, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said that the stock will become highly bullish after it manages to break this immediate ₹190-192 hurdle. He advised investors to hold this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala counter for ₹222 targets in short-term.

As per the shareholding pattern of Delta Corp for April to June 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 1.15 crore (4.31 per cent) and 85 lakh (3.19 per cent) shares of the company respectively.

