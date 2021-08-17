Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock surges today. Experts remain bullish

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock surges today. Experts remain bullish

Premium
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Stock looks positive and one can buy the counter at current market price for the immediate target of 192, say experts. 
2 min read . 10:29 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Sharp rise in this stock can be attributed mainly to the Sikkim government's decision to reopen casinos in the state, say experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp share prices shot up near 4% today after the company informed stock exchanges about Sikkim government's decision to reopen casinos in the state. “We would like to inform you that the Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State. The Company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from August 16, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards," Delta Corp said. 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp share prices shot up near 4% today after the company informed stock exchanges about Sikkim government's decision to reopen casinos in the state. “We would like to inform you that the Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State. The Company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from August 16, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards," Delta Corp said. 

Market experts advised investors to buy the counter for short-term target of 222.

Market experts advised investors to buy the counter for short-term target of 222.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On how this Sikkim government's decision will impact this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Delta Corp is in online gaming and hospitality business. Its hospitality business has been hit badly after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. But, as the unlock activities are taking place, its casino business is also unfolding. We saw this happening in Goa and now same is expected in Sikkim. So, the sharp rise in Delta Corp shares can be attributed mainly to the Sikkim Government's decision to reopen casinos in the state. Since, Delta Corp is the only listed business that deals in casino business, market has gone bullish on the stock in short-term."

Advising investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala holding stock, Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Stock looks positive and one can buy the counter at current market price for the immediate target of 192. However, one must maintain stop loss at 178." 

He said that once the stock breaks this 192 hurdle, it may go up to 200 to 202 levels.

However, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said that the stock will become highly bullish after it manages to break this immediate 190-192 hurdle. He advised investors to hold this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala counter for 222 targets in short-term.

As per the shareholding pattern of Delta Corp for April to June 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 1.15 crore (4.31 per cent) and 85 lakh (3.19 per cent) shares of the company respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

Premium

Why sports funding in India is an obstacle race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!