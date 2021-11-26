This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock to give a breakout. Should you buy now?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite profit-booking pressure in last few trade sessions, Crisil share price has managed to appreciated more than 10 per cent in last one month. As per the stock market experts, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is about to give breakout at ₹3300 as the scrip is looking highly bullish on chart pattern. They advised positional investors to buy the counter for medium to long-term target of ₹4,000 per share levels.

Speaking on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Recent slide in Crisil share price should be seen as profit-booking as the stock has been rallying for last few months. It is expected to give fresh breakout at ₹3300 per share levels on closing basis and after that breakout it may become highly bullish. Currently, on chart pattern, the Big Bull-owned stock looks positive and one can buy the counter at current levels for the immediate target of ₹3300 per share levels maintaining stop loss at ₹3050 levels."

Advising positional investors to add Crisil shares in one's stock for mid to long-term; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "The recent profit-booking in Crisil shares indicate breakout failure but the stock looks bullish on moving averages. Book value of Crisil shares have increased in last two years and the company has reported growth in net profit and revenue on Q-o-Q basis. Defensive investors should wait for some more profit-booking whereas aggressive investors can buy Crisil shares at current levels for mid to long-term target of ₹4,000 per share levels." He said that defensive investors should enter at around ₹3000 to ₹3100 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹2700 per share levels.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Crisil

As per Crisil shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hilds 21,06,750 shares or 2.89 per cent stake whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 18,68,250 shares or 2.57 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwalas together hold 39.75 lakh shares or 5.46 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

