This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock to give a breakout. Should you buy now?

Advising positional investors to add Crisil shares in one's stock for mid to long-term; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "The recent profit-booking in Crisil shares indicate breakout failure but the stock looks bullish on moving averages. Book value of Crisil shares have increased in last two years and the company has reported growth in net profit and revenue on Q-o-Q basis. Defensive investors should wait for some more profit-booking whereas aggressive investors can buy Crisil shares at current levels for mid to long-term target of ₹4,000 per share levels." He said that defensive investors should enter at around ₹3000 to ₹3100 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹2700 per share levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}