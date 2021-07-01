This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives multibagger return. Experts give 'buy' tag

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors share price has delivered around 250 per cent return to its investors in the last one year. According to Tata Motors share price history, Tata Motors shares rose from ₹98.25 per stock mark to ₹341.35 mark at NSE — logging around 250 per cent in last one year. According to stock market experts, the auto stock is expected to remain bull's favorite as unlock activities and strong chart patterns suggest further upside movement in upcoming trade sessions. They suggested investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for the long-term target up to ₹450.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors share price has delivered around 250 per cent return to its investors in the last one year. According to Tata Motors share price history, Tata Motors shares rose from ₹98.25 per stock mark to ₹341.35 mark at NSE — logging around 250 per cent in last one year. According to stock market experts, the auto stock is expected to remain bull's favorite as unlock activities and strong chart patterns suggest further upside movement in upcoming trade sessions. They suggested investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for the long-term target up to ₹450.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Auto sector is expected to get momentum as unlock activities are fast catching. It has been rising for the last one year but still its fundamentals suggest further upside movement as the company management has announced to become a debt-free company by FY 2023-24." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Auto sector is expected to get momentum as unlock activities are fast catching. It has been rising for the last one year but still its fundamentals suggest further upside movement as the company management has announced to become a debt-free company by FY 2023-24." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sharing major levels and Tata Motors share price target in long-term Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Tata Motors share price looks positive on the chart pattern and it's bullish till it's trading above ₹325 per stock levels. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company stock at current market price for 6 to 9 month target of ₹450. However, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹325." He said that the minor hurdle at ₹360 mark and once it breaks this hurdle, it will soon hit ₹400 target in immediate short-term.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Tata Motors {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}