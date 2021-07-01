Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives multibagger return. Experts give 'buy' tag

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives multibagger return. Experts give 'buy' tag

Premium
According to the company's shareholding pattern available with BSE for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,27,50,000 shares of the company, which is around 1.29 per cent net company shares.
2 min read . 07:07 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is expected to remain bull's favorite as unlock activities and strong chart patterns suggest further upside movement in upcoming trade sessions, say experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors share price has delivered around 250 per cent return to its investors in the last one year. According to Tata Motors share price history, Tata Motors shares rose from 98.25 per stock mark to 341.35 mark at NSE — logging around 250 per cent in last one year. According to stock market experts, the auto stock is expected to remain bull's favorite as unlock activities and strong chart patterns suggest further upside movement in upcoming trade sessions. They suggested investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for the long-term target up to 450.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors share price has delivered around 250 per cent return to its investors in the last one year. According to Tata Motors share price history, Tata Motors shares rose from 98.25 per stock mark to 341.35 mark at NSE — logging around 250 per cent in last one year. According to stock market experts, the auto stock is expected to remain bull's favorite as unlock activities and strong chart patterns suggest further upside movement in upcoming trade sessions. They suggested investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for the long-term target up to 450.

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Auto sector is expected to get momentum as unlock activities are fast catching. It has been rising for the last one year but still its fundamentals suggest further upside movement as the company management has announced to become a debt-free company by FY 2023-24."

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala company stock Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Auto sector is expected to get momentum as unlock activities are fast catching. It has been rising for the last one year but still its fundamentals suggest further upside movement as the company management has announced to become a debt-free company by FY 2023-24."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sharing major levels and Tata Motors share price target in long-term Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Tata Motors share price looks positive on the chart pattern and it's bullish till it's trading above 325 per stock levels. One can buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company stock at current market price for 6 to 9 month target of 450. However, one must maintain the stop loss at 325." He said that the minor hurdle at 360 mark and once it breaks this hurdle, it will soon hit 400 target in immediate short-term.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Tata Motors

According to the company's shareholding pattern available with BSE for March 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,27,50,000 shares of the company, which is around 1.29 per cent net company shares.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Know how your investment advisor charges you before pic ...

Premium

Bad loans may rise to 9.8% at India’s lenders: Draft RBI report

Premium

Accredited investors: All you need to know about this n ...

Premium

Japan’s in-home robot experiment short circuits

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!