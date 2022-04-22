Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as single change in ace investor's portfolio works as major Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips for them. Out of near 3 dozen stocks hold by the "Warren Buffett of India," there are some particular convictions that works as major reason for Big Bull to remain invested in these stocks. Titan Company shares are one such stock, which has been doubling shareholders' money since 2009. So, those retail investors and market observers who want to know the reason for this Tata stock being one of the favourite stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, this can be an interesting fact for them.

Titan share price history

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders since 2009. In April 2009, Titan share price was around ₹40 apiece levels that went up to around ₹300 levels in April 2013. In October 2017, Titan Company share price went further up to ₹600 per share levels, which further shot up northward at around ₹1460 per share levels in April 2021. Hence, this Tata group share in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio has been giving multibagger return to its shareholders after every four years since 2009.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Titan Company

As per shareholding pattern of Titan company for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan Company shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company.