This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock doubles shareholders' money every 4 years

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as single change in ace investor's portfolio works as major Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips for them. Out of near 3 dozen stocks hold by the "Warren Buffett of India," there are some particular convictions that works as major reason for Big Bull to remain invested in these stocks. Titan Company shares are one such stock, which has been doubling shareholders' money since 2009. So, those retail investors and market observers who want to know the reason for this Tata stock being one of the favourite stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, this can be an interesting fact for them.

