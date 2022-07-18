This real estate stock sets record date for 150% dividend1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 11:03 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹87,440.39 crore, DLF Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the real estate industry. Having properties in 15 states and 24 cities, DLF is now India's largest publicly owned real estate corporation. The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share, or 150 per cent, with a face value of ₹2 each, for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The company has declared the record date for this dividend in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.