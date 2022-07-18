With a market valuation of ₹87,440.39 crore, DLF Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the real estate industry. Having properties in 15 states and 24 cities, DLF is now India's largest publicly owned real estate corporation. The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share, or 150 per cent, with a face value of ₹2 each, for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The company has declared the record date for this dividend in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.

“The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of 3/- per equity share of the face value of 2/- each for FY 2021-22, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 10th August 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 03 August 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of dividend for FY 2021-22. The dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before Thursday 8th September 2022, if approved by the shareholders and subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rates," the company has said in a stock exchange filing.

The shares of DLF closed at ₹353.00 level today, down by 0.18% from its previous close of ₹353.65. The stock has gained 6.57 per cent during the past year, but on a YTD basis, it has dropped 10.58 per cent so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 13.53% and has surged up by 18.26% in the last 1 month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹449.70 on 18-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹294.70 on 20-June-22 which indicates that at the current share price the stock is trading 21.50% below the 52-week-high and 19.78% above the 52-week-low. Based on the last traded price the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).