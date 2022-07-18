This real estate stock sets record date for 150% dividend

The shares of DLF closed at ₹353.00 level today, down by 0.18% from its previous close of ₹353.65. The stock has gained 6.57 per cent during the past year, but on a YTD basis, it has dropped 10.58 per cent so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 13.53% and has surged up by 18.26% in the last 1 month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹449.70 on 18-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹294.70 on 20-June-22 which indicates that at the current share price the stock is trading 21.50% below the 52-week-high and 19.78% above the 52-week-low. Based on the last traded price the stock is trading higher than 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

