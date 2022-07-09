This real estate stock skyrockets over 21% in a week. Should you buy?

According to the analyst, heading into FY23E, while the company has a strong launch pipeline of ~13msf, given the cost input inflation and mortgage rates expected to rise further in FY23E, the company believes that it will need to take further price hikes of 5-6% in FY23E (6% price hike in FY22) to protect margins which may marginally impact demand. Hence, the company has guided for flattish gross sales volume of ~5.0msf in FY23E (4.9msf in FY22) with gross sale value growing 5-6% to Rs40 billion (Rs38.7 billion in FY22).