Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has added Indiabulls Real Estate stock in his portfolio during the July-September 2021 period, the recent shareholding data on BSE showed. Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were trading over 4% lower at ₹156 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Real Estate, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 50,00,000 shares or 1.10% stake in the company as of September. He did not hold any stake in the previous two quarters of June and March 2021. Though, he held the same 1.10% stake in the December 2020 quarter, data showed.

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate have given multibagger return in a year's period as the realty stock is up over 225% whereas the scrip has surged 95% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Indiabulls Real Estate is one of the largest real estate companies in India, with a diversified presence in both commercial and residential real estate.

On the other hand, Jhunjhunwala has pared his stake in another Indiabulls group company. As of September, the investors holds 50,00,000 shares or 1.08% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, which is lower from 2.17% stake he held in the April-June 2021 period.

Jhunjhunwala, an Indian Investor and stock market trader invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Jhunjhunwala has been described as the ‘Big Bull’ and India's 'Warren Buffett', with his investments being closely tracked by the stock market participants.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, he manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. Jhunjhunwala tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 39 stocks with a net worth of over ₹24,242.9 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.