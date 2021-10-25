Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate have given multibagger return in a year's period as the realty stock is up over 225% whereas the scrip has surged 95% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Indiabulls Real Estate is one of the largest real estate companies in India, with a diversified presence in both commercial and residential real estate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}