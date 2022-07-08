This realty stock to make new high in 3 months, ICICI Securities remain bullish

Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 21,768 crores and is engaged in the real estate industry. The company, which has a well-known reputation in the Indian real estate industry, specialises in building massive shopping malls, entertainment centres, office buildings, and hotels. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Ahmedabad are among the cities where the group has real estate holdings. The shares of Phoenix Mills, today closed at ₹1,219.95 level on the NSE, down by 1.14% from its previous close of ₹1234 apiece. The stock's 52-week high was set at ₹1,268.50 on July 7, 2022, and its 52-week low was set at ₹793.40 on August 23, 2021, meaning that it is now trading 53.76 per cent above its 52-week low. ICICI Securities, a brokerage company, has today given the stock a buy call rating, which would result in a new high for the stock. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹1,420.00 and a buying range for the stock of ₹1220-1255, with a stop loss of ₹1,115. The brokerage has given the stock three months of target frame to hit its potential price.

