This record stock market is riding on questionable AI assumptions
Just four giant technology stocks added more market value than the rest of the S&P 500 put together this month. More than half of the gain came from Nvidia.
Remember all the bulls earlier this year getting excited that the rally was broadening out beyond the “Magnificent Seven" stocks, and how wider gains were a sign that the market’s rise was sustainable? Not so much.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started