Markets
This renewable energy stock is up 10,000% in 5 years
Summary
- The company’s board recently approved a stock split along with rewarding shareholders with bonus shares.
With the finance minister's announcements in the Union Budget, India's focus on renewable energy has evidently accelerated, positioning the country as a burgeoning leader in the global shift towards sustainable energy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more