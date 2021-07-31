This retail stock has doubled share holders' money this month

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stocks 2021: Top gainer stocks are something that market investors scan on both weekly and monthly basis. They do this to know the market trend and the kind of companies that are expected to do well in upcoming trade sessions. For such market investors, top gaining stocks this month is important information as it would help them know about the stocks from which smart investors have made money without much noise. White Organic Retail is one such top gainer stock this month, which has delivered more than 175 per cent return to its share holders. In fact, the stock has given multibagger returns in the last one month — a period in which the stock market trend has remained choppy.

White Organic Retail share price history

This retailer stock is one of the top gaining stocks this month. It shot up from ₹112.65 per stock levels to ₹313.00 per stock mark at NSE — yielding 177.85 per cent for its share holders. In the last 5 trade sessions i.e. from Monday to Friday last week, the retailer stock has jumped from 257.60 to ₹313.00 mark — logging more than 21 per cent return for its share holders. On Friday, White Organic Retail share price hit its 5 per cent upper circuit. In fact, the stock has been delivering robust return to its share holders for the last 6 months as it has delivered 538 per cent in the last 6 months.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from White Organic Retail share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter yesterday, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.05 lakh yesterday itself. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh one week ago then its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.21 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had invested same ₹1 lakh one month ago and had remained invested in this stock, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.77 lakh in this one month.

