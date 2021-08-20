Why HDFC Securities has a 'Buy' on this Saurabh Mukherjea chemical stock pick

The company's exports continued to gain strong traction, while domestic business is impacted by the lockdown restrictions. The contribution of exports to the total revenue increased from 55% to 62% currently. Gross margin contracted in Q1 on account of higher raw material costs and higher freight costs. HDFC Securities said that FOIL has been instrumental in passing through the hike in raw material prices to its customers, and has now reworked contracts where the customers pay freight rate existing as on the shipping date.

