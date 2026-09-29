This single stock made Rekha Jhunjhunwala richer by over ₹1,000 crore in Q2FY27 so far - Should you buy it now?

The combined value of the portfolios of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates and Rekha Jhunjhunwala stood at ₹1.12 lakh crore as of the afternoon of 29 September, according to Trendlyne. Titan shares have contributed significantly to this mammoth portfolio value. This single stock has made Rekha Jhunjhunwala richer by more than ₹1,000 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27).

Advertisement

Let's understand how.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, through her two accounts, cumulatively held 4,71,84,470 shares of Titan at the end of the June quarter of financial year 2027 (FY27). On 30 June, Titan shares were trading at ₹4,405.30 apiece, valuing Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company at ₹20,786.2 crore.

At this juncture, it is not known whether Jhunjhunwala increased or reduced her stake in Titan during the second quarter. However, assuming she has maintained her stake in the stock, the current value of her Titan holding stands at ₹22,101.2 crore, with Titan shares ending at ₹4,684 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

Thus, so far in the current quarter, the rise in Titan’s share price has increased the value of Jhunjhunwala’s Titan holding by ₹1,315 crore.

Advertisement

Titan Company share price trend So far in Q2FY27, Titan shares are up 6%, while year-to-date, they have gained nearly 16%. Over the last one year, the stock has risen 38%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹5,187.45 on 27 August this year and a 52-week low of ₹3,327.35 on 29 September last year.

Should you buy Titan shares now? Vinit Bolinjkar, the head of research at Ventura, has a "hold" view on the stock, with a target price of ₹5,343.

According to Bolinjkar, Titan remains a strong long-term jewellery franchise, with management targeting nearly 2 times FY26 jewellery revenue by FY30, 11% market share and 1,400 stores.

"At the current levels, upside to the target price is only 13%, keeping the risk-reward balanced. Hold existing positions, fresh buying can be done in tranches on meaningful corrections," said Bolinjkar.

Advertisement

Santosh Meena, the head of research at Swastika Investmart, also said existing long-term holders can continue to hold the stock, while fresh investors can accumulate on dips toward ₹4,400- ₹4,500 rather than chasing current levels.

Aggressive profit-booking is not necessary unless the stock forms a large part of the portfolio, said Meena.

Meena underscored that Titan remains a high-quality long-term compounder, but valuations leave limited near-term upside, making it a "hold" for existing investors and suitable for fresh buying only on meaningful dips.

"At the current levels, the stock commands a rich trailing P/E of around 74 times, reflecting its premium brand franchise. Fundamentals stay strong, with Q1FY27 showing consolidated revenue up about 29% year-on-year and PAT rising 63% to ₹1,777 crore, driven by healthy jewellery demand, network expansion, premiumisation and solid international traction," said Meena.

Advertisement

"While the structural story of brand strength, market-share gains and multi-category growth remains intact, the stock already prices in much of that growth, leaving it sensitive to high gold prices, discretionary spending trends or macro volatility," Meena added.

Titan Company shares technical view Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that Titan continues to trade within a broader rising channel on long-term charts, reflecting a sustained higher-high and higher-low structure.

However, the recent rejection from the upper channel boundary near ₹5,200– ₹5,250 zone has triggered profit-booking, with the stock currently undergoing a corrective phase.

"The immediate resistance zone is placed around ₹5,000– ₹5,200 zone, while a decisive breakout above ₹5,200 could revive the broader uptrend. On the downside, now ₹4,600 level emerges as the key horizontal support and an important level to sustain the bullish structure," said Gandhi.

Advertisement

"The rising trend line provides secondary support around ₹4,200– ₹4,300, followed by the major moving-average support near ₹3,850. The price action remains constructive as long as it holds above the rising trend line. A sustained move above ₹5,200 would strengthen the momentum towards the ₹5,400– ₹5,500 zone," said Gandhi.

Hitesh Tailor, a technical research analyst at Choice Broking, recommends a "buy-on-dips" strategy for long-term accumulation.

"Investors can look to deploy initial capital near the levels of ₹4,700– ₹4,750, keeping further allocation for the secondary value zone around ₹4,375– ₹4,400. This lower accumulation band is reinforced by the primary rising trendline support and the 50-week EMA," said Tailor.

"On the upside, structural resistance is capped along the upper channel boundary at ₹5,200– ₹5,250, where a decisive weekly breakout could trigger the next leg towards higher targets ₹5,700– ₹6,000," Tailor said.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.