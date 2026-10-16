Subscribe

This small-cap AI stock has surged 250% in 2026: What is behind its stellar market performance?

E2E Networks shares have surged 248% this year after falling 50% in 2025, buoyed by demand for AI infrastructure and NVIDIA-related deals. September-quarter revenue rose 411% year-on-year to 223.8 crore, while net profit increased 32.5% to 72.7 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Oct 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
This small-cap AI stock has surged 250% in 2026: What is behind its stellar market performance?
This small-cap AI stock has surged 250% in 2026: What is behind its stellar market performance?(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

In a year marked by a sharp sell-off triggered by heightened tensions in the Middle East, some small-cap stocks have managed to withstand the selling pressure, with E2E Networks being one of them.

The stock has been marching higher since the start of the year after witnessing a brutal sell-off throughout 2025. So far this year, the stock has risen from 199 to 694, resulting in a massive gain of 248%.

Advertisement

This performance marks a sharp contrast to the 50% decline recorded in the previous year. While demand for software stocks has remained muted, E2E Networks has benefited from rising demand for AI infrastructure and has also signed deals involving NVIDIA.

The company is an NSE-listed, MeitY-empanelled, AI-focused hyperscale cloud platform offering advanced cloud GPUs and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud technologies designed to support the development and deployment of AI, machine learning (ML), and generative AI (GenAI) workloads on large-scale compute clusters.

Also Read | Multibagger stock announces bonus shares, record date soon! Do you own it?
Also Read | Pearl Global: This multibagger stock gets back-to-back target price upgrades

1,000 crore AI deal, NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs: What is fueling the stock’s rally?

During the September quarter, the company signed a binding term sheet worth approximately 1,000 crore, excluding taxes, with an Indian sovereign AI company for NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The agreement is valid through June 2029.

Advertisement

The company also enhanced its TIR AI/ML platform by adding VPC Connect, which enables secure, private networking for GPU instances, training clusters, and inference endpoints.

The feature provides enterprise-grade isolation across the AI lifecycle for regulated workloads, comparable to that offered by global hyperscalers.

Through Jarvislabs.ai, its AI cloud platform, the company introduced managed endpoints and model APIs, offering production-ready open-weight models and pay-per-token APIs for open-source models.

Infrastructure upgrades during the quarter included InfiniBand H200 clusters, serverless inference that scales to zero, private VPC networking, object storage, and shared file systems.

Another strong show in September quarter

The company today posted delivered strong performance for the September quarter, with revenue rising to 223.8 crore, showing a 411% year-on-year and 43% quarter-on-quarter, driven by contributions from Blackwell GPUs, improved utilization, and higher average realizations across the GPU fleet.

Advertisement

EBITDA margin expanded to 76.6%, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 66% sequentially to 97.1 crore. On the bottom line, the net profit jumped 32.5% to 72.7 crore.

“For Q2 FY27, revenue increased 5.1 times year-on-year to 223.8 crore, EBITDA margin expanded further to 76.6%, and profit after tax (PAT) rose to 72.7 crore. The approximately 1,000 crore sovereign AI contract for Blackwell GPUs provides strong revenue visibility through 2029,” the company said in its filing.

With shareholder approval for growth capital in place, the company remains focused on aggressive yet judicious capacity expansion to meet India's growing demand for AI compute, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Also Read | Himadri Speciality up 40% in last 6 months- Should investors buy or hold?
Also Read | Capital goods stocks fall after multibagger rally: Is it time to buy?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Multibagger StocksSmall Cap StockAIE2E Networks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsThis small-cap AI stock has surged 250% in 2026: What is behind its stellar market performance?
Advertisement
Read Next Story