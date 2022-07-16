This small-cap CDGS stock fixes record date for 600% dividend

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 26, 2022, had recommended payment of final dividend of Rs.60 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, to the shareholders - subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The said dividend shall be paid latest by September 3, 2022. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 29, 2022, to Thursday, August 4, 2022 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of payment of final dividend. The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be payable to those Members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members on July 28, 2022," the company has said in a stock exchange filing.