This small-cap CDGS stock fixes record date for 600% dividend

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is a small cap company in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) industry with a market cap of Rs. 2,727.96 crore. The company is the dominant player in manufacturing pressure cookers in India, and the pressure cookers the company manufacture have BIS certification and also have the ISI mark. For the purpose of 600% dividend, the Board of the company has announced record date.
“The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 26, 2022, had recommended payment of final dividend of Rs.60 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, to the shareholders - subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The said dividend shall be paid latest by September 3, 2022. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 29, 2022, to Thursday, August 4, 2022 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of payment of final dividend. The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be payable to those Members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members on July 28, 2022," the company has said in a stock exchange filing.
The shares of Hawkins Cooker closed at ₹5,158.95 level on Friday, down by 1.57% from its previous close. The stock has dropped 12.15 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 15.69 per cent so far in 2022. The stock's 52-week high on the BSE was ₹6,590.00, and its 52-week low was ₹4,932.05; hence, the stock is now trading 21 per cent below its 52-week high and 4.60 per cent above its 52-week low. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 20-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 50-day, 100 days and 200-day moving averages.