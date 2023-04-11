This small cap cement stock is to turn ex-dividend tomorrow for ₹7 per share, dividend yield is at 3.90%2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:25 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of Rs. 665.58 Cr., Visaka Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the cement industry.
With a market capitalization of Rs. 665.58 Cr., Visaka Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the cement industry. A variety of products are offered by Visaka Industries Ltd, including corrugated cement sheets, fibre cement boards, hybrid solar roofing, and man-made fibre yarn. With 12 manufacturing facilities, 13 marketing offices, and a PAN India distribution network of more than 7000 dealer outlets, Visaka Industries Limited has established itself as a sustainable business enterprise and GreenPro Certified (IGBC) organisation. The stock is turning ex-dividend tomorrow for an amount of ₹7 per share.
