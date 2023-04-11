This small cap cement stock is to turn ex-dividend tomorrow for 7 per share, dividend yield is at 3.90%

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved Payment of interim dividend of Rs.7/- per equity share (i.e., 70% on the face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2022–23. The said interim dividend will be paid to those members of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the RTA / Beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on April 12, 2023, being the record date fixed for this purpose," said the Board of Visaka Industries in a stock exchange filing.