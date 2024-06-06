What are its financials like?

From FY21 to FY23, the company's revenue increased at a 13.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, there was a slight dip of 0.6% in 2023. This was followed by a strong rebound in 2024, when revenue jumped 29.3%. However, its net profit dropped at a compound annual rate of 1.8% over this period, while its net profit margin fell from 2.9% to 2.2%.