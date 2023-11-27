This small cap company leads the trend in electronics manufacturing services
Summary
- But is its stock too expensive already?
Over the past few years, electronics have been transformed from mere peripherals into indispensable tools in our daily lives. It’s now common to see people drive their cars (including electric ones) with their phones connected. Whether it's for enjoying music, navigating, surfing the internet or staying connected with loved ones, our dependence on electronics is now all-pervading.