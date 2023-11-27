This small cap company leads the trend in electronics manufacturing services

Syrma SGS has also been looking to expand its business inorganically. It recently acquired a 51% stake in Johari Digital, an original design manufacturer (ODM) catering to the healthcare industry. The acquisition is likely to be value accretive, considering the business has been growing well, with robust operating margins (upwards of 35%). The prospects look good and align well with Syrma's increasing focus on design.

