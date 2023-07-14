This small-cap consumer durable company wins order of ₹15.4 crores

This small-cap consumer durable company wins order of ₹15.4 crores2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Inflame Appliances secures a large order for chimneys, marking its largest order to date. The company's financial performance has seen significant growth, and it has ambitious plans for expansion. Investors should keep an eye on this small-cap stock.
Amidst uncertainty and skepticism, one stock stands out as a beacon of hope, captivating investors with its remarkable performance and generating unparalleled buying interest.
