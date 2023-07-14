comScore
This small-cap consumer durable company wins order of ₹15.4 crores

 2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Inflame Appliances secures a large order for chimneys, marking its largest order to date. The company's financial performance has seen significant growth, and it has ambitious plans for expansion. Investors should keep an eye on this small-cap stock.

The company's EBITDA reached ₹8.31 crore, marking an impressive increase of 214.77%. Furthermore, the net profit for this period amounted to ₹4.7 crore, experiencing a substantial surge of 1,242% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)Premium
Amidst uncertainty and skepticism, one stock stands out as a beacon of hope, captivating investors with its remarkable performance and generating unparalleled buying interest.

Inflame Appliances Ltd, a leading provider of home solutions and kitchen appliances in India, has secured a significant order for chimneys from one of the largest players in the industry. The order comprises over 36,000 chimneys across various SKUs, amounting to a total value of 15.4 crore. This order marks the company's largest single order to date. Inflame Appliances will manufacture and supply the chimneys from its plant in Panchkula, Haryana, with the execution expected to be completed within the next two months.

On Friday, Inflame Appliance’s shares zoomed by 4 per cent to 574.50. It made an intraday high of 587 within the first trading session. The shares of the company also saw a low of 551 on BSE.

During the second half of the financial year 2022-2023, the company achieved sales of 40.97 crore, reflecting a growth rate of 10.64% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company's EBITDA reached 8.31 crore, marking an impressive increase of 214.77%. Furthermore, the net profit for this period amounted to 4.7 crore, experiencing a substantial surge of 1,242% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

In the entire financial year 2022-2023, the company recorded sales of 78 crore, indicating a significant growth rate of 96.4% compared to the previous year. The net profit for the fiscal year amounted to 5.13 crore, a remarkable improvement from the loss of 1.47 crore incurred in the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the company stood at 4.5 in the financial year 2022-2023.

The company has ambitious plans to expand its range of kitchen appliances and aims to achieve a 50% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 3-5 years. In the fiscal year 2023-2024, the company targets the production of 240,000 chimneys from its Panchkula plant and 100,000 chimneys from the Hyderabad plant.

Inflame Appliances specializes in manufacturing LPG stoves, cooktops, and sheet metal components. Their current operations primarily involve a metal pressing unit where they produce various kitchen appliances.

Over the past year, the company has delivered impressive returns of 45.19%, and its performance over the past three years has been exceptional, with a staggering return of 732%.

Investors can closely monitor this small-cap stock of significant growth potential.

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
