This small-cap consumer durable company wins order of 15.4 crores

Inflame Appliances Ltd, a leading provider of home solutions and kitchen appliances in India, has secured a significant order for chimneys from one of the largest players in the industry. The order comprises over 36,000 chimneys across various SKUs, amounting to a total value of ₹15.4 crore. This order marks the company's largest single order to date. Inflame Appliances will manufacture and supply the chimneys from its plant in Panchkula, Haryana, with the execution expected to be completed within the next two months.