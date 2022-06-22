This small cap debt free stock fixes record date for 150% dividend payout

Honda India Power Products' shares traded today at ₹1,450, closing down 1.80% from the previous close of ₹1476.60. The stock has produced a return of 16.56 per cent over the last year, and year-to-date (YTD), it has gained by 11.07 per cent so far in 2022. The stock generated a return of 10.66 per cent during the previous six months, but it has dropped 16.15 per cent over the last month. The stock has dropped more than 2% in the past week and 3.20 per cent over the past five days. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹1,808.95 on May 20, 2022, and its 52-week low was ₹1,121.50 on August 10, 2021. This means that at its current price of ₹1,450, the stock is trading 19.84 per cent below its 52-week high and 29.29 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but below the 5-day and 20-day moving averages based on the current market price.