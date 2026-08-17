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This small-cap ethanol stock to be in focus on Tuesday after additional supply order from OMCs

Modi Naturals is expected to attract investor attention following an ethanol order of 1.98 crore litres valued at 140 crore, adding to a previous 400 crore contract.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated17 Aug 2026, 10:46 PM IST
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The company reported a steady performance in the June quarter, with revenue from operations rising marginally 0.4% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155.6 crore, compared with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155 crore in Q1 FY26.
The company reported a steady performance in the June quarter, with revenue from operations rising marginally 0.4% year-on-year to ₹155.6 crore, compared with ₹155 crore in Q1 FY26. (.)
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Shares of Modi Naturals are likely to be on investors' radar in Tuesday's trade, 18 August, after the company announced that it has received an additional ethanol order from various oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In its post-market regulatory filing on Monday, the company said that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Modi Biotech Private Limited (MBPL), it has received an additional allocation of 1.98 crore litres of ethanol, with an estimated order value of 140 crore for ESY 2025-26, with supplies to be made until October 2026.

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This is in addition to the existing order of around 400 crore for approximately 47.9 KLPD from various OMCs.

In the June quarter (Q1FY27), the company's ethanol business was impacted by a planned maintenance shutdown of around 20 days, along with lower FCI rice prices. However, the management said that the underlying operating performance of the business has improved significantly.

The company said that with both the existing and expanded plants expected to be fully operational by the end of August 2026, it would be able to execute the additional order book and progressively ramp up capacities over the balance of the ESY period.

As part of its expansion plans, the company commenced the second phase of its ethanol expansion, increasing capacity from 130 KLPD to 282 KLPD, significantly strengthening its production capabilities.

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Delivers steady performance in June quarter

The company reported a steady performance in Q1FY27, with revenue from operations rising marginally 0.4% year-on-year to 155.6 crore, compared with 155 crore in Q1 FY26.

At the operating level, EBITDA grew 25.6% YoY to 22.2 crore from 17.7 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14.2% from 11.4% in the year-ago quarter.

At the bottom line, the net profit after tax increased 19.1% YoY to 12.5 crore from 10.5 crore, while the PAT margin expanded to 8% from 6.8%. EPS stood at 9.44 in Q1 FY27, compared with 7.87 in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's performance moderated, with revenue declining 36% from 243.1 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA fell 9.3% QoQ to 22.2 crore, while PAT declined 36.5% from 19.7 crore in the March quarter.

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Looking ahead, the company has set an FY27 revenue guidance of 925–965 crore, compared with 719 crore in FY26. It expects EBITDA to rise to 100–105 crore from 74 crore, while PAT is projected at 66–70 crore, compared with 50 crore in FY26.

Also Read | Govt says no decision on increasing ethanol-blending beyond 20%

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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