This small cap industrial stock finalizes record date for stock split

The company's income from operations amounted to ₹212.3 crore in Q4FY22, up from ₹211.5 crore in Q4FY21. The company's revenue from operations totalled ₹718.9 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year, and its EBITDA remained ₹16 crore. The EBITDA margin fell from 9.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The company's total income from operations increased by 18% to ₹721.09 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, from ₹606.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 7.2% to ₹32.18 crore, up from ₹30.02 crore the previous year. The firm recorded a profit from operations of ₹212.28 crore, a 22.27 per cent increase from revenue of ₹173.61 crore in the previous quarter.

