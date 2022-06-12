Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This small cap industrial stock finalizes record date for stock split

Salasar Techno Engineering's shares closed at 255 on Friday, down 0.49 per cent from the previous close of 256.25. The stock is trading above the 5-day, 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.
Vipul Das

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is a small cap company with a market capitalization of 727.41 Crore that operates in the industrial capital goods industry. The company's Board of Directors has announced the sub-division of each equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up into (10) equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1/-, and the company has set a record date for the same.

On 8th June 2022, Salasar Techno Engineering said in a BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Reg. 42 of the Listing Regulations and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has fixed Tuesday, June 28, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining Record Date for sub-division/split of equity shares the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of each Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up into Ten (10) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up."

The company's income from operations amounted to 212.3 crore in Q4FY22, up from 211.5 crore in Q4FY21. The company's revenue from operations totalled 718.9 crore, up 20.5 per cent year-on-year, and its EBITDA remained 16 crore. The EBITDA margin fell from 9.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The company's total income from operations increased by 18% to 721.09 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, from 606.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 7.2% to 32.18 crore, up from 30.02 crore the previous year. The firm recorded a profit from operations of 212.28 crore, a 22.27 per cent increase from revenue of 173.61 crore in the previous quarter.

Salasar Techno Engineering's shares closed at 255 on Friday, down 0.49 per cent from the previous close of 256.25. The stock is trading above the 5-day, 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.