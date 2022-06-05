Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd (GHCL) is a small Cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹6,121 crore. The firm produces Soda Ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate), a vital raw ingredient for detergents, glass and ceramics industries, and Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda) in the chemical industry. Sodium Bicarbonate, an essential raw ingredient for sectors such as bakery, pharma, fire extinguisher manufacture, and cleaning agents, is also produced by GHCL at a rate of roughly 65 thousand million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company will pay a total dividend of ₹15 per share to its shareholders, which will comprise a regular dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹5, totalling a 150 per cent payout.

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board of Directors has recommended total dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10/- each i.e. 150% on the paid up equity capital, (including regular dividend of ₹10 per share and special dividend of ₹5 per share), for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Dividend will be paid on or after Monday, July 4, 2022, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

On the NSE, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals' shares have risen from ₹280.40 on June 7, 2021 to ₹639.00 as of June 3, 2022, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 127.89 per cent in a year. On a year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹377.80 on January 3rd, 2022 to the last traded price, representing a gain of 69.14 per cent so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has climbed by 55.99 per cent, and in the last month, it has gained by 7.30 per cent. The stock has gained 4.60 per cent in the past five trading days, but it has been losing over the last two days and has lost -3.61 per cent in that time.

The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹682.00 on June 1, 2022, and a 52-week low of 257.15 on June 2, 2021, indicating that the company is 6.30 per cent below its 52-week high and 148.49 per cent above its 52-week low based on the last traded price. GHCL is trading higher than the 5 days, 20 day, 50 days, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price. The company operates a Soda Ash manufacturing factory at Sutrapada, Gujarat, with a throughput of 11 lakh MTPA and plans to expand it by another 500 thousand MTPA by the end of 2025.