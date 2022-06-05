This small cap multibagger chemical stock to pay special dividend soon

On the NSE, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals' shares have risen from ₹280.40 on June 7, 2021 to ₹639.00 as of June 3, 2022, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 127.89 per cent in a year. On a year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹377.80 on January 3rd, 2022 to the last traded price, representing a gain of 69.14 per cent so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has climbed by 55.99 per cent, and in the last month, it has gained by 7.30 per cent. The stock has gained 4.60 per cent in the past five trading days, but it has been losing over the last two days and has lost -3.61 per cent in that time.

