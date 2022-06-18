Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹661.77 Crore that operates in the metal industry. In India, the firm has a total capacity of 2,64,000 metric tonnes per year for manufacturing steel pipes & tubes as well as Rigid PVC & G.I. Pipes. The firm has a global presence in countries such as the United Kingdom, UAE, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Kuwait, Republic of Congo, Yemen, Guyana, Germany, USA, South Africa, Zambia, and Malta, among others, with a 20% export percentage.

On 17th June 2022, the company informed BSE by saying that “we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 5th July, 2022 in order to consider the proposal for sub-division of company's equity shares having face value of ₹5/- each and matters related thereto, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

“The proposal for acquisition of majority stake in some of the companies and matter related thereto, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company," the Board of Directors further declared at their meeting.

Rama Steel shares have risen from ₹96.65 as of June 18, 2021 to ₹394.80 on June 17, 2022, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger gain of 308.48 per cent in one year. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 10.88 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has returned 83.63 per cent in the previous six months and 9.56 per cent in the last one month to its shareholders. The stock has gained by 16.79 per cent in the previous five trading days. The stock closed Friday's trading session at ₹394.80, up 5.00 per cent from its previous close of ₹376.