This small cap multibagger metal stock declares stock split: Check details2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 02:26 PM IST
- Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is a small cap company with a market capitalization of ₹661.77 Crore that operates in the metal industry.
Listen to this article
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹661.77 Crore that operates in the metal industry. In India, the firm has a total capacity of 2,64,000 metric tonnes per year for manufacturing steel pipes & tubes as well as Rigid PVC & G.I. Pipes. The firm has a global presence in countries such as the United Kingdom, UAE, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Kuwait, Republic of Congo, Yemen, Guyana, Germany, USA, South Africa, Zambia, and Malta, among others, with a 20% export percentage.