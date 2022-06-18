This small cap multibagger metal stock declares stock split: Check details

Rama Steel shares have risen from ₹96.65 as of June 18, 2021 to ₹394.80 on June 17, 2022, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger gain of 308.48 per cent in one year. So far in 2022, the stock has returned 10.88 per cent to shareholders on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has returned 83.63 per cent in the previous six months and 9.56 per cent in the last one month to its shareholders. The stock has gained by 16.79 per cent in the previous five trading days. The stock closed Friday's trading session at ₹394.80, up 5.00 per cent from its previous close of ₹376.