Shares of RMC Switchgears were locked in the 20% upper circuit in Wednesday's trade, settling at ₹196 apiece, their highest level in nearly a month. The rally marked a sharp reversal for the stock, which had been under prolonged selling pressure since August.
The rally came after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project worth an estimated ₹522 crore in Maharashtra. In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said it had received the LoI for a turnkey distribution-infrastructure package in the state.
The LoI covers the development of distribution infrastructure and system-strengthening works, including the construction of new substations, augmentation of existing substations, installation of additional power transformers, HT lines, and allied works.
The package includes the supply, testing, transportation, construction, erection, and commissioning of new substations; augmentation of existing substations; additional power transformers; HT lines; and other allied distribution works, according to the filing.
It also includes associated civil works, plant and equipment, installation, and performance-guarantee responsibilities.
Ankit Agarwal, CEO and full-time director of RMC Switchgears Limited, said, "This is a significant opportunity for RMC to demonstrate its end-to-end execution capability on a complex, utility-grade distribution-infrastructure programme. The ADR package spans the full project lifecycle—from civil works and equipment supply through installation, commissioning and performance assurance—and reinforces our ability to deliver integrated electrical EPC solutions at scale."
The engagement is expected to strengthen RMC's electrical EPC execution pipeline and expand its participation in India's distribution-network modernization opportunity.
The estimated value of the LoI is nearly three times the company's market capitalisation of ₹173 crore as of Monday.
However, RMC Switchgears shares have remained under prolonged selling pressure, crashing nearly 70% over the past year. The stock has also declined 72% over the past two years and 71.3% over the past five years, according to Trendlyne.
Despite the recent weakness, the stock's longer-term performance remains significant, with shares still trading around 830% higher over the past five years.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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