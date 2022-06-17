This small cap NBFC stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

This small cap NBFC stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways2 min read . 10:42 PM IST
- Paisalo Digital Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹3,343 Crore that operates in the NBFC industry.
The company has informed BSE by saying that “This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 1, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) paid-up."
Paisalo Digital Ltd's shares closed today at ₹766, up 1.56 per cent from the previous closing of ₹754.20. The stock has increased by 28.01 per cent in the previous year, and it has gained by 7.01 per cent year to date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 13.29 per cent in the previous six months and by 2.64 per cent in the last month. The stock has risen 0.52 per cent in the previous five trading days.
On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,143.00 on 18th October 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹560.00 on 20th August 2021, indicating that the stock is trading 32% below its 52-week high and 36% above its 52-week low at the current market price of ₹766.00. And, according to the last traded price, Paisalo Digital Ltd shares are trading higher than the 100-day moving average but lower than the 5 days, 20-day, 50 day, and 200 day moving averages.
Paisalo Digital Limited's RSI is 46.4 as of 17/06/2022. This shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, but rather in the middle of the price range. For March 2022, the company has a poor return on equity of 8.23 per cent, and the stock is trading at 3.85 times its book value per share of 198.90.