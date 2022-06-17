This small cap NBFC stock fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

Paisalo Digital Ltd's shares closed today at ₹766, up 1.56 per cent from the previous closing of ₹754.20. The stock has increased by 28.01 per cent in the previous year, and it has gained by 7.01 per cent year to date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 13.29 per cent in the previous six months and by 2.64 per cent in the last month. The stock has risen 0.52 per cent in the previous five trading days.

