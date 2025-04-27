THIS small-cap penny stock under ₹10 in focus after strong Q4 results 2025; Do you own?

Small-cap penny stock under ₹10: Small-cap stock Vakrangee Limited will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company posted strong quarterly results on Saturday, April 26.

The penny stock closed 1.88 per cent lower at ₹9.90 apiece on Friday ahead of the announcement. Vakrangee Limited share price has remained largely negative as the stock has descended over 62.56 per cent in six months and 63.93 per cent in one year.

Vakrangee Limited Q4 results 2025 Vakrangee Limited's net profit increased by 15.98 per cent to ₹2.54 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, compared to ₹2.19 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (March 2024).

Sales grew by 17.24 per cent, reaching ₹63.18 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, up from ₹53.89 crore in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the full fiscal year, net profit rose by 53.10 per cent to ₹6.66 crore for the year ending March 2025, compared to ₹4.35 crore in the previous year (March 2024). Sales climbed 19.96 per cent, totaling ₹255.01 crore for the year ending March 2025, up from ₹212.58 crore in the previous year.

Revenue for the March quarter rose by 18.5 per cent YoY, meanwhile, profit before tax surged by 68.9 per cent YoY. Approximately ₹5.7 crore in revenue was eliminated during consolidation due to intercompany sales of ATM products and services.

Annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) crossed ₹54,258.5 crores and annual no. of transactions crossed 12.6 crores.

“Vakrangee Limited, along with its subsidiary companies, is debt-free and maintains a robust balance sheet. This strong financial position enables us to confidently support our expansion plans and pursue sustained long-term growth,” the company said in an exchange filing.