THIS small-cap power stock hits 10% upper circuit in a weak market; do you own?

Small-cap power stock ACME Solar Holdings hit its 10 per cent upper circuit in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, July 28, in an otherwise weak market. ACME Solar Holdings share price opened at ₹286.65 against its previous close of ₹270.25 and surged 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit at ₹297.25. Around 10:45 AM, the small-cap stock traded 9.58 per cent higher at ₹296.15. Equity benchmark Sensex was 12 points down at 81,451 at that time.

Q1 results boost The stock soared despite weak market sentiment after it reported stellar Q1 results.

On Friday, July 25, ACME Solar Holdings surged 9,318.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹131 crore for Q1FY26. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's PAT was ₹1 crore. PAT margin jumped to 22.4 per cent from 0.4 per cent YoY.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped 71.8 per cent YoY to ₹584 crore, compared to ₹340 crore in Q1FY25.

EBITDA surged 75.7 per cent YoY to ₹531 crore from ₹302 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 90.9 per cent from 88.8 per cent YoY on account of higher scale and favourable operating leverage.

The company commissioned 350 MW projects during the quarter. Its operational capacity jumped 115.7 per cent YoY to 2,890 MW.

“The commissioning of 350 MW, including our first wind project, underscores our commitment to diversifying our clean energy portfolio. Securing our maiden standalone battery storage projects is a landmark moment - positioning us at the forefront of the energy transition as we scale solutions that enhance grid reliability and flexibility," said Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Chairperson and MD, ACME Solar Holdings.

"The adoption of tariffs for the majority of our under-construction portfolio and the signing of key PPAs reflect the strong demand for renewable energy solutions. We remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory and are committed to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders,” Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, the company said the 100 MW Acme EcoClean wind project is under advanced stages of construction.

ACME Solar Holdings' total under-construction portfolio stood at 4,080 MW plus 550 MWh of standalone BESS.

ACME Solar Holdings share price trend The small-cap stock has jumped 24 per cent this year so far. For the current month, it has gained 18 per cent.

ACME Solar's share price hit a 52-week high of ₹304.15 on July 11 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹167.55 on January 28 this year.

