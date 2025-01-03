Pradhin Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on January 17, 2025, to discuss significant proposals, including a 1:10 stock split, a dividend declaration of up to 100 per cent, and the issuance of bonus shares at a 2:1 ratio.

The company is a growing player engaged in the agriculture, providing high-quality products and innovative solutions from its strategic locations.

The proposed 1:10 stock split is a strategic move to enhance market liquidity. Upon approval, each equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

The declaration of up to 100 per cent dividend demonstrates Pradhin’s robust cash flow and profitability, highlighting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. This potential payout reflects the company’s capacity to share its financial success directly with investors.

Additionally, the proposed 2:1 bonus share issuance aims to further increase shareholder value. This initiative will grant two bonus shares for every one equity share held by eligible shareholders as of the record date. The issuance will be funded by capitalizing the securities premium, pending shareholder approval.

Previously, the company successfully raised ₹48.35 crore through a rights issue, offering shares at ₹25 each.

Also Read | Indian fund managers buy 3% stake in this multibagger smallcap stock

In another key achievement, the company executed a ₹1 billion order as part of its strategy to seize opportunities in the agro-processing sector. This project involved sourcing essential commodities like Hybrid Rice, Wheat, and Millets from smaller vendors, processing them, and supplying finished products such as Flour and Oil to larger consumers. With an anticipated profit margin of 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, the deal promises strong returns and growth potential.