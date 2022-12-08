This small cap stock declares 3:1 bonus issue, shares ended in a green note2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:38 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹128 Cr, SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in a range of businesses.
With a market valuation of ₹128 Cr, SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in a range of businesses. SecUR Credentials Limited reportedly offers background screening and due diligence services, according to Bloomberg. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today has announced 3:1 bonus shares and in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same, record date has also been fixed.