With a market valuation of ₹128 Cr, SecUR Credentials Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in a range of businesses. SecUR Credentials Limited reportedly offers background screening and due diligence services, according to Bloomberg. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today has announced 3:1 bonus shares and in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same, record date has also been fixed.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is with reference to our letter dated November 15, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of (3) three bonus equity shares against 1 (one) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, the shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution in the extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 8, 2022, result of which have been declared by the Company today i.e. December 8, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, December 26, 2022 as Record Date for the purpose ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."

The shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd closed today at ₹125 apiece, up by 3.78% from the previous close of ₹120.45. The stock recorded a total volume of 582,008 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 259,640 shares. SecUR Credentials IPO was opened on 01-11-2017 and closed on 03-11-2017 at an issue size of ₹30.07 Cr with a price of ₹205 per share.

It got listed on 17-10-2022. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 72.18% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹130.90 on (08-December-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹67.15 on (17-October-2022). For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company recorded a 100.00% public shareholding.

