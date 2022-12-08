This small cap stock declares 3:1 bonus issue, shares ended in a green note

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is with reference to our letter dated November 15, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of (3) three bonus equity shares against 1 (one) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, the shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution in the extra-ordinary general meeting held on December 8, 2022, result of which have been declared by the Company today i.e. December 8, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, December 26, 2022 as Record Date for the purpose ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."