With a market valuation of Rs. 1,131.37 Cr., DISA India Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. Serving the aluminium and iron foundry industries (among others) throughout a wide range of sector applications in India, the Middle East, and Africa, DISA India Limited is a prominent maker of top-notch industrial equipment. For both ferrous and non-ferrous foundry sectors, DISA designs and manufactures a whole spectrum of metal casting production systems.

DISA India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year 2022-23, payable to the registered shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e., February 21, 2023, amounting to Rs. 145.42 Million. The said Interim dividend will be paid on or before March 10, 2023 within 30 days from the date of declaration."

On a standalone basis, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹50.20 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 73.57 crore in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 31.77% YoY. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs. 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to Rs. 8.76 crore in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 77.85%. The EPS of DISA India stood at ₹13.34 in Q3FY23 against ₹60.24 recorded in the same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹52.76 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 75.59 crore in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 30.20% YoY. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs. 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to Rs. 9.09 crore in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 74.26% YoY. The EPS of DISA India stood at ₹16.09 in Q3FY23 against ₹62.51 recorded in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Disa India Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹7809.70 apiece, up by 0.59% from the previous close of ₹7763.65. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹8,545.00 on (17/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹5,232.00 on (07/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.82% and a public stake of 25.18%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test