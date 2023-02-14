This small cap stock declares dividend of ₹100 per share: Do you own?
- With a market valuation of Rs. 1,131.37 Cr., DISA India Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 1,131.37 Cr., DISA India Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. Serving the aluminium and iron foundry industries (among others) throughout a wide range of sector applications in India, the Middle East, and Africa, DISA India Limited is a prominent maker of top-notch industrial equipment. For both ferrous and non-ferrous foundry sectors, DISA designs and manufactures a whole spectrum of metal casting production systems.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×