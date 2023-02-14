This small cap stock declares dividend of 100 per share: Do you own?

DISA India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year 2022-23, payable to the registered shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e., February 21, 2023, amounting to Rs. 145.42 Million. The said Interim dividend will be paid on or before March 10, 2023 within 30 days from the date of declaration."