This small cap stock declares ₹47 per share dividend
- With a market worth of ₹467.42 Cr, Stovec Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the industrial sector.
With a market worth of ₹467.42 Cr, Stovec Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the industrial sector. Founded in 1973, Stovec Industries Ltd is a subsidiary of SPGPrints B.V., The Netherlands. Being a full-service provider of printing solutions, Stovec has a product line that caters to the capital & consumables needs of the textile printing industry. A 470% dividend has been issued by the firm today for eligible shareholders.
